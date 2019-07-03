Lopez, Hunt go deep in TinCaps win

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Fort Wayne snapped a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, pounding out 12 hits en route to a 10-5 win over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate) on a stormy Tuesday night. The game was delayed 20 minutes in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a thunderstorm that rolled through the area.

The TinCaps (4-8, 37-43) raced out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning. First, Blake Hunt smacked a single into center field to score Tucupita Marcano, followed by a no-doubt, two-run home run by Justin Lopez that made it a 3-0 game. Lopez leads the ‘Caps with eight home runs this season – the 19-year-old also smacked a home run on Monday, marking the first time this season a Fort Wayne batter has hit home runs in consecutive games.

The Captains (7-5, 47-34) scored two runs off of Joey Cantillo in the bottom of the first on three hits, including RBI hits from Ruben Cardenas (double) and Jesse Berardi (single). Cantillo entered the game on a 22.2 scoreless innings streak.

Fort Wayne pounced again in the second, scoring three more runs highlighted by a two-run triple by Xavier Edwards. Edwards knocked in another run in the third via a single – he’s batting .467(14-30) during his current seven-game hitting streak with five extra-base hits and four RBIs.

The ‘Caps added more insurance in the fourth on a solo home run by Blake Hunt, his fourth big fly of the season. Tuesday night marked the fifth time this season that Fort Wayne has hit two home runs in a game.

After the first inning, Cantillo settled into another stellar outing, going the next five frames scoreless with eight total strikeouts in his start (all swinging). The 19-year-old allowed just two hits to the final 18 batters he faced. Since May 3 (10 starts), Cantillo owns a 0.78 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.

Fort Wayne completed its scoring in the seventh, as Grant Little and Luis Almanzar brought home runs via a single and a sacrifice fly, respectively.

