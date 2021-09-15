Lopez homers, but TinCaps fall to Dragons for second night in a row

DAYTON, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their second game in a row to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark, falling 9-2.

The Dragons (61-55) struck early on a two-run double from No. 17 Reds prospect Allan Cerda in the bottom of the first. Cerda, through six games against the TinCaps heading into Wednesday’s tilt, was hitting .440 with an OPS over 1.300.

The TinCaps (54-62) cut the deficit in half in the top of the second with a solo home run for shortstop Justin Lopez. With former TinCap Agustin Ruiz now up with Double-A San Antonio, Lopez’s 10th blast of the year extended his active team-lead.

After Dayton scored an insurance run in the third on an RBI double from third baseman Juan Martinez, Fort Wayne again trimmed the deficit to one on an RBI sacrifice bunt from No. 13 Padres prospect Euribiel Angeles.

From the fifth through the seventh, Dayton extended their lead from 3-2 all the way to 9-2. In the fifth, three walks and a bases-loaded balk plated their fourth run of the game. The sixth brought an RBI groundout from second baseman Ivan Johnson. And in the seventh, a a pair of home runs opened the floodgates for the Dragons. The latter was a three-run shot by No. 3 Reds prospect Matt McLain.

After walking a season-high 10 hitters on Tuesday night, Fort Wayne’s pitching staff walked nine more on Wednesday.

Next Game: Thursday, Sept. 16 at Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Danny Denz

· Dayton Probable Starter: RHP James Marinan

Watch: MiLB.TV (FREE)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com