FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Great Lakes Loons launched three home runs on Wednesday night to best the TinCaps 5-2 at Parkview Field.
These two are set to play game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.
by: Glenn Marini
