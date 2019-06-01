Loons best TinCaps in series opener Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) 9-6 on Friday in front of a sellout crowd of 7,013 fans on an 81 degree night at Parkview Field. It marked the fourth sellout of the season at Parkview Field. The game featured 23 combined hits and 10 combined extra-base hits between the two teams.

The Loons (33-19) pushed across the first run of the ballgame in the top of the second.Hunter Feduccia walked to start the frame, moved to second when Chris Roller was hit by a pitch, and scored onLeonel Valera’s RBI single. Great Lakes has scored first in four of its five games against Fort Wayne this season.

The TinCaps (26-27) thundered back to take the lead in the second. With two runners aboard and one out,Dwanya Williams-Sutton smacked a high-arcing home run that just cleared the 16-foot wall in left-center field. Williams-Sutton had one hit in his previous 18 at-bats prior to the big fly.

Great Lakes roared ahead with four runs on five hits in the fourth. Valera andJacob Amaya each brought in two runs with doubles in the frame.

Fort Wayne wasn’t down for very long, as they scored two runs to tie the game right back up in the bottom of the fourth. The rally started with one out, whenLee Solomon bunted for a single and Williams-Sutton walked to put two on base with one out.Kelvin Melean then grounded a sharp single into right field to score Solomon, followed by aJawuan Harris RBI groundout that scored Williams-Sutton. Melean’s single provided his first RBI with the TinCaps this season – the 20-year-old drove in 18 runs in 45 games with Fort Wayne last season.

The Loons flexed their offensive muscles again in the sixth, scoring four runs on five hits. Great Lakes pounded out three extra-base hits (two triples, double) in the inning as part of their onslaught. In five games against Fort Wayne this season, the Loons have had four half innings with at least four runs scored.

The TinCaps scored the final run of the night in the sixth via a Williams-Sutton RBI double. It was the fourth RBI of the game for DWS, marking his first four-RBI game of the season.

Amongst all the offense,Austin Smith twirled an excellent relief outing for Fort Wayne, going 3.2 scoreless and hitless innings with five strikeouts. Smith has a 2.00 ERA in nine relief appearances this season (18.0 IP) with 18 strikeouts. The former second round pick also sports a 0.83 WHIP this season.

