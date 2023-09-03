FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga racked up a career-high nine strikeouts to help Fort Wayne shut out South Bend in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Combined with a West Michigan loss, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League’s East Division by half a game with six contests to go in the regular season.

Lizarraga spun six innings in Sunday’s win, allowing just three hits and no walks in his start. Joan Gonzalez and Carter Loewen completed the shutout in relief.

The TinCaps collected only two hits on Sunday, but both resulted in runs. Tyler Robertson led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo shot to left field. Carlos Luis added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a RBI double.

Fort Wayne is now in control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the regular season. The TinCaps wrap up regular season play with a 6-game series at Dayton. Game one is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.