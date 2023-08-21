FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After shining on the mound in a TinCaps win on Sunday, Victor Lizarraga has been named this week’s Midwest League Pitcher of the Week.

Rated the 15th best prospect in the Padres organization by MLB.com, Lizarraga spun six scoreless innings in a 6-1 win over Dayton on Sunday. The righty fanned five batters while allowing three hits and a walk on 79 pitches.

This is the third straight week a TinCap has earned Midwest League honors. Graham Pauley and Jakob Marsee also took home player of the week honors in the last two weeks. Jairo Iriarte also earned a Midwest League Pitcher of the Week nod in May, while Marcos Castañon was also named Player of the Week in July.

The TinCaps continue their playoff push on the road this week at Great Lakes. Game one of a 6-game series is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.