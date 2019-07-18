Le Batard Show takes over Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thanks to a grassroots movement Mike Ryan Ruiz, the executive producer of the “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” of ESPN radio fame, will be taking center stage at Parkview Field on Thursday night.

Ruiz spoke with WANE-TV prior to the game to discuss what went into making the night a reality.

Menches on benches pic.twitter.com/dy4aGyBmFs — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) July 18, 2019

The TinCaps will be hosting “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” as they face the Peoria Chiefs. The radio show airs nationally on ESPN Radioa nd ESPNews.

The movement stems, in part, from effort by “The Fort Wayne Five” to bring members of the show to Fort Wayne.

Just landed in Fort Wayne. Flight attendant welcomed us to the Turks and Caicos. It killed. — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) July 18, 2019

Stugotz, and the show’s entire crew were planning to get to Fort Wayne for the game via a private plane, however, their efforts were thwarted by the show’s legal team. Ryan is took commercial flights to be in attendance.

Thursday, June 18, is also “The Unofficial Dan Le Batard with Stugotz Occurrence Day” in the City of Fort Wayne, as proclaimed by Mayor Tom Henry.

A picture with Le Batard show listeners is slated for 7:15 p.m. behind the center field wall.