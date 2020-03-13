Latest For Tincaps 2020 Season After Friday’s Press Conference

FORT WAYNE- At a press conference held on Friday at Parkview Field, President of the Tincaps Mike Nutter gave updates regarding the health status of the team, information for season ticket holders, and plans moving forward for the 2020 regular season.

Nutter says the that the health of the team is good right now and the organization is doing everything in it’s power to keep it that way. As of now, the players will not be in Fort Wayne until an opening day is announced which could take several weeks.

As for season ticket holders, Nutter says they should be expecting a letter to go out by Monday with the organization’s plans regarding tickets to games that will fall within the postponed period.