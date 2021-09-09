Late rally not enough as TinCaps fall to Lugnuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite striking out 17 opposing hitters, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate), 7-4, on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Five TinCaps pitchers combined for the 17 punch-outs, which is the highest team total in a nine-inning game this season. Left-hander Gabe Morales struck out a team-high five, while starter Gabe Mosser and reliever Chase Walter had four apiece.

The Lugnuts (53-58) opened scoring with a three-run top of the second, highlighted by RBI singles from first baseman Patrick McColl and left fielder Jonny Butler. In the bottom of the inning, the TinCaps (52-59) plated their first run with a hard-hit single from newly promoted catcher Victor Duarte. The 20-year-old logged the hit in his first High-A at-bat after being called up from the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday.

After two more Lugnuts runs came in the third, Lansing catcher William Simoneit drove in two with a single to make it 7-1 in the fourth.

Fort Wayne started to chip away at the deficit in the later innings, scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth. In the ninth, another run scored on a Duarte single, and Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III singled up the middle, as part of a multi-hit day, to plate Duarte. However, the comeback bid halted there.

In the loss, right fielder Tirso Ornelas singled, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

Next Game: Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Danny Denz

· Lansing Probable Starter: LHP David Leal

