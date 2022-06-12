FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps squandered a late lead to drop the final game of their 6-game series against Lake County, 5-3. Sunday’s loss also secured the series win for the Captains.

Fort Wayne was locked in defensively for the first seven innings, allowing no hits to Lake County.

The TinCaps first cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning on a sac fly from Anthony Vilar. Jack Stronach tagged up from third base to give the TinCaps their first run of the day.

Robert Hassell III, playing in his first game after being activated from the COVID list, crushed a 2-run home run to right center field to give Fort Wayne their largest lead of the day, 3-0.

Lake County went on to score five unanswered runs in the final two innings to steal the win on Sunday and secure the series.

Fort Wayne has Monday off before heading to Lansing on Tuesday for a 6-game series with the Lugnuts.