EASTLAKE, Ohio — The TinCaps matched a season high with four home runs on Sunday afternoon against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park. However, Fort Wayne fell in its road trip finale, 13-7.

The ‘Caps (17-25, 44-64), who’ve proven to be a gritty group time and time again this year despite their record, overcame a five-run deficit in this one to tie the game, only to see the Midwest League East Division-leading Captains (26-14, 61-45) storm ahead late.

Down 5-0 through three innings, catcher Adam Kerner put the TinCaps on the scoreboard in the fourth with a two-run homer, his second of the season.

Then in the fifth, second baseman Olivier Basabe evened the game with a three-run homer. Batting in the cleanup spot, Basabe homered again — a solo shot — in the eighth inning. He entered last night with two home runs on the season, and then went deep last night before his two-long ball Sunday. Basabe, who also singled in the game for a team-high three hits, is only the third TinCap this year to have a multi-homer game, joining outfielders Robert Hassell III and Joshua Mears, who accomplished the feat three times in April.

Two batters after Basabe in the eighth, Mears hit his team-best 14th homer of the season with no one on base. But that only made it 13-7 after Lake County had reeled off eight unanswered runs with one in the fifth, five in the sixth, and two in the seventh. The Captains, who’ve won nine consecutive games, hit five homers on the day.

Fort Wayne last homered four times in a game on April 23 at Lansing.

Next Game: Tuesday, Aug. 16 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.) at Parkview Field — Peanut-Free Game for those with severe allergies