Fort Wayne TinCaps pitcher Brandon Komar has been awarded the High-A Midwest League’s Pitcher of the Week for June 6-12, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

The Elkhorn, Wisconsin native made two appearances in Fort Wayne’s series versus the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). In total, Komar posted nine scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, and eight strikeouts. Opponents hit a league-low .037 against him.

The Madison College alum made a spot-start in the series opener on Tuesday, when he faced just two batters over the minimum in five innings, only once allowing a runner to make it to scoring position. Komar retired 12 batters in a row to end the outing.

On Sunday, the right-hander was called upon out of the bullpen. Komar pitched a perfect four innings to continue a TinCaps no-hit bid that they took into the eighth. The 2019 13th round pick used merely 43 pitches to get through four. Komar improved his Midwest League-best scoreless streak to 21 and 2/3 innings, dating back to May 19.

Under the guidance of manager Brian Esposito and pitching coach Jimmy Jones, Komar is part of a TinCaps pitching staff that currently leads the league in strikeouts, averaging 11.2 per nine innings.

This is the second weekly award to be given to a TinCaps player this season. Outfielder Joshua Mears was named Midwest League Player of the Week for April 18-24. The last TinCap to win Pitcher of the Week was Danny Denz on Aug. 1, 2021.

Komar and the ’Caps start a six-game series in Lansing (Oakland A’s affiliate) on Tuesday. Then the TinCaps are back at Parkview Field on Tuesday, June 22 to open a six-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). Click here for tickets and more information.

