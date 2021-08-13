Kerner’s blast helps TinCaps top Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Just a day after being no-hit, the Fort Wayne TinCaps piled up 13 hits in a 7-2 win over the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Friday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (41-47), who had two hits albeit no runs in the first inning, started the scoring in the second. After a balk plated the first Fort Wayne run, catcher Adam Kerner belted a fly ball down the left-field line that just tucked inside the foul pole for a three-run home run. The blast was the first of the rookie’s professional career.

Scoring halted until the sixth, when shortstop Chris Givin looped a single over a shifted infield into shallow center field to plate two more Fort Wayne runs. Givin put together a three-hit night after going hitless in his previous five games.

After the Cubs (40-47) scored two on a sacrifice fly and a throwing error in the eighth, TinCaps left fielder Tyler Malone ripped an RBI single into left field to drive in center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza and extend Fort Wayne’s lead to 7-2.

On the mound, ‘Caps starter Danny Denz logged his fourth consecutive scoreless outing, throwing 4 1/3 one-hit innings. Edwuin Bencomo, Mason Feole, Luke Boyd, and Austin Smith finished the job without surrendering an earned run.

Friday night’s action, capped by fireworks, came in front of 5,664 fans at Parkview Field on “Country Night.”

