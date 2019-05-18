Keating, TinCaps top Lugnuts 3-2

The TinCaps raced out to an early lead and hung on the rest of the game, winning 3-2 on Friday night to secure consecutive wins over the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays) to start a season-long, eight-game homestand at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (17-22) came out hot for the second straight night, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Xavier Edwards doubled on the first pitch he saw leading off the inning, and after a Tucupita Marcano groundout moved Edwards to third, Justin Lopez crushed a 377-foot home run to right field that made it 2-0 TinCaps. Later on in the inning, Grant Little and Juan Fernandez combined to score a two-out run via a single and double respectively.

The Lugnuts (17-23) bounced back with two runs in the third to slim the deficit to just one run. Reggie Pruitt (single) and Otto Lopez (double) provided the RBI base hits in the inning.

After that, Sam Keating took over for the TinCaps. The 2017 fourth-round pick dazzled in his first start at Parkview Field this season, striking out eight batters in 5.1 innings while surrendering just four hits. Keating also showed an ability to wiggle out of jams, leaving runners on second base in the fourth and fifth innings to keep the ‘Caps in front.

From there, the ‘Caps bullpen shut the door. Nick Kuzia relieved Keating in the sixth and pitched a clean seventh, while Henry Henry hurled scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth to clinch a TinCaps victory. Mc Gregory Contreras doubled with two outs in the ninth to add some intrigue, but a Luis De Los Santos groundout earned Henry the save and a second straight victory for Fort Wayne.

Next Game

Saturday, May 18 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Angel Acevedo

-Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Josh Winckowski

-Watch: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV

-Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn