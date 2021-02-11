It’s official! TinCaps named High-A affiliate of San Diego Padres

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Back in December it was all but a done deal – and now, it’s official as the TinCaps have been named the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

On December 9, the TinCaps were invited to move to High-A within the Padres minor league system.

Fort Wayne had previously played at the Low-A level since 1993 when the franchise was named the Wizards and was affiliated with the Minnesota Twins. Fort Wayne has partnered with the Padres since 1999.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for the TinCaps,” said Team President Mike Nutter in a statement. “We’re very proud to be a part of the Padres’ system and continue to do what we do best — create a best-in-class fan experience, develop big-league ballplayers, grow our business, and support our community. Our fans can rest assured that the future of baseball in Fort Wayne is strong.”

“We’re approaching the 2021 season with extreme care and consideration,” Nutter said. “Every event at Parkview Field will put the health and safety of our fans, guests, staff, and players first. We’re hopeful that between now and Opening Day we’ll see tremendous strides taken toward returning to some level of normalcy. Whatever the situation, when it’s time to ‘play ball,’ we’ll be ready as a staff and facility.”