House committee approves study of minor league baseball

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight and Reform Committee has approved legislation to have the comptroller general of the U.S. study baseball’s minor leagues.

The minor leagues are trying to fend off a contraction proposal from major league clubs.

The bill approved Wednesday calls on the comptroller general to “evaluate the social, economic, and historic contributions that minor league baseball has made to American life and culture.”

A proposal by Major League Baseball would drop the big league affiliation of 42 minor league teams and eliminate short-season leagues not held at major league training complexes.

