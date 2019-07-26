Hot Rods scorch TinCaps

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – Despite a pair of run-scoring hits for right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, the TinCaps lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate), 9-3, on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Eastern Division-leading Hot Rods (21-11, 60-42) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first as Osmy Gregorio drew a one-out walk and Jonathan Aranda then doubled him in.

The TinCaps (11-21, 44-56) tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the second. In a classic get ‘em on-get ‘em over-get ‘em in scenario, second baseman Justin Lopez had a leadoff single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third base on a Luke Becker groundout to first, and scored on an Ethan Skender groundout to second.

But Bowling Green scored four in the home second and four more in the fifth to pull away.

Fort Wayne’s offense was mostly quiet, outside of Williams-Sutton who had an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in the eighth. Otherwise, center fielder Jawuan Harris also extended his hitting streak to nine games with a pair of singles. He also stole his 24th and 25th bases of the season. He ranks third in the Midwest League in that category. Meanwhile, Williams-Sutton doesn’t quite qualify as an official league leader due to missing a few weeks in June with a sprained left wrist, but if he did, he would lead the MWL in on-base percentage at .404.

In relief, Adrian Martinez tossed two perfect innings, lowering his July ERA to 1.38 in 13 innings. Edwuin Bencomo recorded three strikeouts in a scoreless eighth, his third consecutive scoreless outing.

