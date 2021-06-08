Homza homers twice but TinCaps drop series opener to Captains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite two home runs from catcher Jonny Homza to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped the series opener to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, 8-3.

Homza kickstarted the offense from the get-go. The Alaskan catcher belted a lead-off home run to left field off of Lake County starter Hunter Gaddis in the first. Tuesday marked Homza’s second consecutive game in the leadoff spot.

The TinCaps (13-17) saw the rest of their run production come in the middle innings. In the fourth, first baseman Seamus Curran plated right fielder Agustin Ruiz with an RBI-double. In the fifth, Homza shot his second homer of the night out to center field, measuring 422 feet.

The Captains, however, used the long ball as their answer. In their half of the fifth, Lake County blasted two home runs to center field. The first came from catcher Bryan Lavastida, who hit a three-run home run off the 400 Club in center field. Two batters later, left fielder, and Cleveland’s No. 4 prospect, George Valera also hit one dead central for his first of the year. Captains second baseman Brayan Rocchio finished the scoring in the top of the ninth with a lead-off home run of his own.

Tonight’s starting pitcher for Fort Wayne, right-hander Anderson Espinoza, threw the most pitches he has in a game all season, 55 (32 strikes). Across 2 1/3 innings, Espinoza struck out four Captains hitters.

Next Game: Wednesday, June 9 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Ethan Elliott

· Cedar Rapids Probable Starter: RHP Xzavion Curry

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com