Homza home run not enough as TinCaps lose fifth in a row

EASTLAKE, Ohio – TinCaps catcher Jonny Homza hit his first home run of the season, but Fort Wayne fell to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate) on Friday night at Classic Park.

Homza’s two-run homer pulled to left field in the top of the fourth inning gave the ’Caps (3-6) a 2-1 lead. However, the Captains (7-3) tied the game in the fifth, went ahead with three runs in the seventh, and pulled away with three more in the eighth. Homza drove in right fielder Tirso Ornelas, who had walked ahead of him.

Those were the only runs Fort Wayne mustered against Cleveland’s No. 15 prospect Tanner Burns. The righty had been perfect through 3 2/3 innings until that point. He finished with seven strikeouts over four innings.

Meanwhile, Lake County’s 20-year-old second baseman José Tena was the offensive star of the night with a pair of home runs and a run-scoring double. Tena opened the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the third. His fifth-inning double tied the game. Later in the eighth, his two-run blast in the eighth capped the scoring. MLB.com ranks Tena as Cleveland’s 24th best prospect. On the night, he went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

TinCaps starter Moises Lugo, a 22-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, tossed four innings of one-run ball. Lugo struck out three while conceding two hits and a walk.

Next Game: Saturday @ Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Brandon Komar

Captains Probable Starter: LHP Matt Turner

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com