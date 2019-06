BOWLING GREEN, Kent. (WANE) – Jawuan Harris hit a three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning that ended up being the game-winning hit as the TinCaps bested the Hot Rods 5-3 in Bowling Green on Wednesday night.

It was the third home run of the season for Harris, which gave the TinCaps a 5-1 lead. The TinCaps had take a 2-1 lead earlier in the seventh on an RBI single from Juan Fernandez.

The TinCaps and Hot Rods wrap up their series at 7:35 p.m. on Thursday night.