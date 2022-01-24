Here’s your chance to be Johnny TinCap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are looking for their next Johnny TinCap.

The TinCaps said Monday they are holding tryouts to be the team’s mascot for the upcoming 2022 season. If you’re friendly and energetic, you could be the face of the TinCaps.

“These are big shoes to fill to be Johnny TinCap – figuratively and literally,” Feasby said. “Johnny plays a key role in helping create fun and meaningful experiences for our fans in our community. And anyone who suits up as Johnny will certainly be a very valued and appreciated member of our TinCaps family.”

Auditions will be held at Parkview Field on Saturday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. on both days.

You can schedule a tryout HERE.

This is a paid, seasonal, part-time position. The TinCaps said previous experience as a mascot or entertainer is preferred, but not required.

The TinCaps are also hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time positions at Parkview Field. Those interested can apply at TinCapsJobs.com.