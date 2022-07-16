LOS ANGELES (WANE) – TinCaps star Robert Hassell III lived up to his nickname “Bobby Barrels” during Saturday’s MLB Futures All-Star game.

Playing for the National League team, Hassell lined a ball into center field to score a run during the bottom of the second inning. Overall, Hassell went 1-for-2 in his plate appearances.

Hassell’s appearance in the futures game was also a historic moment for the TinCaps. It marked the first time an active TinCaps player made an appearance in the futures game.

Hassell will rejoin the team following the MLB All-Star break.