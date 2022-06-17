LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate), 7-2, at Jackson Field on Friday night. Robert Hassell III provided a home run and a double to power the offense, while starter Noel Vela dominated to keep the lead.Hassell kickstarted the TinCaps (25-36) offense in the second plate appearance of the game. Corey Rosier walked on a full count to start it. Then, Hassell jumped on a first pitch fastball and hammered it onto the lawn on the right field. For the No. 2 Padres prospect, who leads the Midwest League with a .314 batting average, it was his eighth homer of the season. Over an eight-game hitting streak, he has eight extra-base hits. The Lugnuts (23-38) scored just once against Vela. The left-hander retired 14 in a row to finish his appearance at six innings, three hits, and six strikeouts to counte one walk. The outing tied for Vela’s longest of the season.A Jack Stronach double in the second and Brandon Valenzuela triple in the sixth turned into insurance runs. Fort Wayne led 4-1 after six.

In the eighth, the TinCaps bolstered the score with three more. Hassell smashed a ball off the wall in left-center before walks from Matthew Acosta and Stronach. Oliver Basabe poked a single to right field to score Hassell and Acosta, and then a wild pitch brought home Stronach.Edwuin Bencomo and Luke Boydcombined to pitch the final three innings of the game, allowing just one run, to close the win.Next Game: Saturday, June 18 @ Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 20 Padres prospect)

(No. 20 Padres prospect) Lansing Probable Starter: RHP Blake Beers

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com