FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Robert Hassell III is rated as the no. 1 prospect in the Padres farm system and very shortly he’ll have the chance to compete against some of the best up-and-coming stars in the sports of baseball.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps center fielder has been picked for the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games set for Saturday, July 16 in Los Angeles.

Hassell, ranked as the no. 25 prospect in all of baseball, leading the Midwest League with a .303 batting average. He’s tallied 8 home runs, 43 RBI, and 19 stolen bases so far this summer for the TinCaps.

Hassell will suit up for the National League team in the Futures Game, as only eight selected players were announced on Wednesday. Complete rosters will be released Thursday.

A 20-year old from Nashville, Tenn., Hassell is the first active TinCaps player to be selected for the Futures Game. Fernando Tatis Jr., MacKenzie Gore, Hunter Renfroe, Buddy Reed, and Tayron Guerrero are among the recent Fort Wayne alumni that have appeared in the showcase, but none did it while playing for the TinCaps at the time.