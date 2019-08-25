Harris Homers, But Fort Wayne Falls Short

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Despite a Jawuan Harris home run to lead the game off, the TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 4-2, at Fifth Third Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Wayne (25-37, 58-72) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Harris smacked his seventh home run of the season. Harris has hits in each of his last six games, including five extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple, and now a home run).

The Whitecaps (24-38, 45-86) promptly tied the game via a Sam McMillan homer in the bottom of the first, and then nearly took the lead in each of the next three innings. Yet, Edwuin Bencomo stranded two runners on base in the second, third and fourth innings to keep the game tied. Bencomo finished his four-inning start with five strikeouts and just the one earned run allowed.

Fort Wayne regained the lead in the fifth on a Kelvin Alarcon two-out RBI single. It was Alarcon’s first RBI since joining the TinCaps on August 11 (10-game span).

West Michigan took the lead for good in the bottom half of the fifth with three runs on four hits – Andre Lipcius provided the big blow of the frame with a go-ahead, two-run single into centerfield.

The TinCaps had chances to come back in the game late, but they finished the day 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and seven left on base.

Next Game

Monday, August 26 @ West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Omar Cruz

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Robbie Welhaf

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV