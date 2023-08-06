FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In their final outing as the “Hoosier State Tenderloins,” the TinCaps couldn’t bring enough mustard in a 13-3 loss to Great Lakes on Sunday.

With the setback, Fort Wayne and Great Lakes split the 6-game set with three wins apiece.

Great Lakes opened the game with three runs, but the Tenderloins chomped back in the bottom of the frame. Graham Pauley smacked a RBI single to right field to put Fort Wayne on the board. A fielding error from Great Lakes plated Nathan Martorella to make it a 3-2 game.

In the next inning, Juan Zabala smacked his second home run in as many nights to tie the game at 3-3. However, the Tenderloins were shut out the rest of the way.

With Dayton’s win on Sunday, the TinCaps and Dragons are tied atop the Midwest League’s East Division with 30 games to go.

Fort Wayne has Monday off before heading to Lansing for a 6-game series. Game one is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.