FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Robert Gasser dominated on the mound for the TinCaps, despite falling, 5-2, to Lake County on Wednesday.

The TinCaps ace went seven innings, dealing 11 strikeouts while only allowing four hits to the Captains. His 11 K’s tied Jackson Wolf for the most in a game by a TinCaps starter this season.

In spite of the strong pitching performance, Fort Wayne came up short after surrendering four runs to Lake County in the top of the eighth inning. Prior to the eighth, the TinCaps took the lead after Jack Stronach reached on a fielding error in the bottom of the sixth inning. The error yielded a pair of runs for Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne will look for their first win over Lake County on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.