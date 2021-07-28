Fort Wayne’s offense explodes in second straight win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps pummeled the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) on Wednesday night at Jackson Field, winning 15-5.

The offensive barrage came on a season-best 16 hits for TinCaps hitters, equaling the mark set on June 13th against Lake County. The 15 runs are the most for Fort Wayne in a game this season, besting their previous high of 13 runs, set back on May 18th against these same Lugnuts.

The TinCaps (35-39) handed starting pitcher Anderson Espinoza a hearty lead before he even toed the rubber. Doubles from both right fielder Tirso Ornelas, his league-leading 24th of the season, and catcher Jonny Homza, his 15th, highlighted a four-run top of the first inning. Ornelas’ double plated center fielder Agustin Ruiz, while Homza’s drove in two.

After the Lugnuts (34-40) got on the scoreboard with an RBI single from left fielder Jared McDonald in the bottom of the second, the TinCaps followed with three more in the top of the third inning. With the bases loaded, Fort Wayne first baseman Luis Almanzar drilled a three-run double down the third base line to open the game and make it a 7-1 lead. The Almanzar double came on the heels of a multi-double night in the series opener on Thursday.

The ‘Caps added one on more in the fourth on Ornelas’ third hit of the game, when he singled up the middle to drive in Ruiz. But, the Lugnuts had a response in the bottom of the inning, when they plated three more, including two on a double from McDonald.

One more TinCaps run came in the sixth from designated hitter Tyler Malone‘s single ahead of a five-run seventh, in which Fort Wayne hit around. Almanzar and left fielder Grant Little both ripped run-producing doubles in the frame.

Solo home runs in the late innings from Lansing’s Jordan Diaz and Fort Wayne’s Ruiz, his team-leading 13th, tied the bow on scoring. In all, the TinCaps had five guys with multiple hits, including Almanzar, who tied a season-high for a TinCap with four hits.

Next Game: Thursday, July 29 @ Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

Lansing Probable Starter: RHP Jack Cushing

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com