FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps hurler Jairo Iriarte was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week on Monday by MiLB.com after helping Fort Wayne no-hit the Dayton Dragons last Tuesday night.

Congrats to Jairo Iriarte for being named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week! ⚾ 🔥https://t.co/YCELKf0I64 pic.twitter.com/RXYXFcqElb — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) May 22, 2023

Iriarte, the no. 11 prospect in the Padres farm system, got the start and threw six innings against Dayton. He struck out eight and allowed just one walk.

Alan Mundo came on in relief of Iriarte and threw 1.2 innings while Adam Smith threw the final 1.1 innings of the no-hitter.

A 21-year old righty from Venezuela, Iriarte is 2-2 with a 1.73 through seven games, all starts, this season in Fort Wayne. He’s struck out 39 batters in just 26.0 innings of work.

The TinCaps open a six-game series at home against Lansing on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Parkview Field.