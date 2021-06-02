Fort Wayne’s Elliott named High-A Central Pitcher of the Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –

Fort Wayne TinCaps starting pitcher Ethan Elliott has been named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month for May, Minor League Baseball announced today.

The honor comes following a sensational opening month of the season for the 24-year-old from Knoxville, Tenn. Across five starts, Elliott logged a 1.46 ERA, struck out 38, and walked just six in 24 2/3 innings. His 38 strikeouts led High-A Central in May, and his ERA was second-best among qualified pitchers.

Elliott served as Fort Wayne’s Opening Day starter on May 4 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), and struck out nine batters in four innings. He allowed just one hit, and his outing included an immaculate inning, when he struck out three batters in a row on just nine pitches.

Elliott’s most spectacular start, and one of the most dominant pitching performances in franchise history, came May 16 on the road against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians). In six innings, the left-hander struck out 13 hitters, not walking anyone, and allowing just one hit. That matched a TinCaps record for most strikeouts through six innings of a start.

Through the end of May, Elliott struck out 42% of the hitters he saw, which was the highest percentage of any pitcher in the league. Opponents had a .131 batting average against him, which was the lowest mark in High-A Central as well. His 0.69 WHIP is another league-best.

FanGraphs.com ranks as Elliott as the No. 15 prospect for the Padres. He was selected by San Diego in the 10th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Division II Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. Earlier this year, the Padres included him in their major league spring training.

Elliott is next scheduled to take the mound for the TinCaps on Thursday (7:05 p.m.) at Parkview Field against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins). A limited number of tickets are still available at TinCapsTickets.com.