FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps slugger Joshua Mears has perhaps played his final game in a Fort Wayne uniform as the outfielder has been promoted to Double-A San Antonio.

Mears, ranked as the no. 16 prospect in the Padres organization, has played in 52 games this season for the TinCaps. In Fort Wayne he hit .223 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI, but struck out 90 times in 184 at bats.

Mears spent right at two months in the middle of the season working out at the Padres facility in Arizona.