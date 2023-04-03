FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While there’s plenty of season-to-season roster turnover when it comes to minor league sports, there will still be a handful of familiar faces at Parkview Field this summer – none more recognizable than that of pitcher Nick Thwaits.

The 23-year old righty from nearby Fort Recovery, Ohio is ready for his second season with the TinCaps after pitching out of the bullpen last year. He went 3-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 33 games, all in relief, last season in Fort Wayne.

Thwaits was a 15th-round draft pick by the Padres out of Fort Recovery High School in 2018.