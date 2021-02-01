Former TinCaps star Fernando Tatis Jr. on cover of MLB The Show 21 game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fernando Tatis Jr., one of baseball’s most exciting stars and a former Fort Wayne TinCap, is on the cover of the new MLB The Show video game.

The 22-year-old San Diego Padres shortstop was announced Monday as the game’s cover athlete. In a Facebook post, MLB The Game said Tatis Jr. was “rewriting the rules of baseball.”

Tatis Jr. is the youngest player ever chosen for the cover.

Tatis Jr. played 117 games for the Fort Wayne TinCaps in 2017 before moving up within the Padres organization. Ranked one of baseball’s top prospects, he made his major league debut on Opening Day in March 2019.

Last season, Tatis Jr. finished in fourth place for the National League MVP Award after a breakout season in which he finished 2nd in home runs and 4th in stolen bases.