PHILADELPHIA (WANE) – Former TinCaps shortstop Trae Turner landed a massive deal on Monday, signing a $300 million, 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies

Turner played for the TinCaps in 2014, hitting .369 with 4 home runs, 14 doubles, 22 RBI, and 14 steals in 46 games.

The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement. Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015-18.