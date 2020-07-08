Former TinCap Skender keeping sharp despite cancelled season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ethan Skender was a familiar face to baseball fans in Fort Wayne last summer, but due to the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season that became official last week, the infielder won’t be back in the Summit City any time soon.

Skender hit .275 with 2 home runs and 25 RBI in 41 games last season, playing primarily as a third baseman for the TinCaps.

He was coming off three injury-stunted seasons, so playing last year in Fort Wayne was a boon for Skender.

Instead of working towards a 2020 campaign – one that may have meant a return to the TinCaps – Skender is trying to keep his skills sharp in his hometown in Illinois.