FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A native of Fort Recovery, Ohio – just across the state border – and a former TinCap, pitcher Nick Thwaits has announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Thwaits was a 15th round pick out by the Padres out of Fort Recovery High School in 2018.

After working his way up to the High-A TinCaps, the 24-year old Thwaits pitched almost all of the 2022 season in Fort Wayne. A reliever, he split the 2023 season between Fort Wayne and Lake Elsinore, the Padres’ Low-A affiliate.

In 33 appearances between the two levels this summer, Thwaits was 3-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.