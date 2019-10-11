Former TinCaps pitcher tased and arrested after allegedly crawling through doggy door of stranger’s home

TinCaps

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nix00000000_185444

(Nexstar) – San Diego Padres pitcher and former Fort Wayne TinCap Jacob Nix was kicked and stunned with a taser after he was caught crawling through a doggy door of a home in Arizona this weekend, according to court documents.

A woman in Peoria, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, called police after her husband caught a man entering their residence early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

The husband told Peoria Police he was woken up around 3:30 a.m. when he heard sound coming from the doggy door located in his bedroom, the police report said. He said he saw a flashlight shining through the door that leads to the backyard and then noticed a man attempting to crawl through. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Nix in their report, and noted that his employer is the San Diego Padres.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss