Former TinCaps pitcher tased and arrested after allegedly crawling through doggy door of stranger’s home

(Nexstar) – San Diego Padres pitcher and former Fort Wayne TinCap Jacob Nix was kicked and stunned with a taser after he was caught crawling through a doggy door of a home in Arizona this weekend, according to court documents.

A woman in Peoria, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, called police after her husband caught a man entering their residence early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

The husband told Peoria Police he was woken up around 3:30 a.m. when he heard sound coming from the doggy door located in his bedroom, the police report said. He said he saw a flashlight shining through the door that leads to the backyard and then noticed a man attempting to crawl through. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Nix in their report, and noted that his employer is the San Diego Padres.