FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as the hitting coach for the TinCaps from 2018 to 2021, Jonathan Mathews is back in the Summit City – but this time with more responsibility on his shoulders.

After serving as the hitting coach at Triple-A El Paso last summer, Mathews will be in his first year as Fort Wayne’s manager when the Caps open the season on the road Thursday night at West Michigan.