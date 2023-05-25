FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps left fielder Justin Farmer hit a two-run bomb and drove in three runs Thursday night, capping off a huge five-run sixth inning to beat the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate), 8-1, at Parkview Field on Colts At Bat Night.

Farmer also had an RBI double to score the first Fort Wayne run of the game in the bottom of the second, tying the game at 1-1 in the process.

The ‘Caps have won seven of their last 10 games.

TinCaps designated hitter Colton Bender reached base in all four trips to the plate, drawing three walks plus driving in a pair on a single in the sixth, just before Farmer’s blast.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) gave the ‘Caps 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball while striking out five.

Relievers Bobby Milacki and Ethan Routzahn each delivered a couple scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Center fielder Jakob Marsee’s run-scoring single in the sixth gave Fort Wayne the lead at the time, 2-1, when the No. 22 Padres prospect hit a sharp line drive to the left side, scoring first baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect).

Right fielder Joshua Mears (No. 14 Padres prospect) also earned an RBI thanks to a single in the bottom of the eighth. Martorella followed that up with a soft RBI hit of his own, making it 8-1.

Lansing’s lone run came in the top of the first, when Danny Bautista hit a ground ball to score right fielder Jonny Butler.

The TinCaps are in the midst of a 12-game homestand, which continues through next week. Thursday night’s contest was Colts At Bat Night, with defensive tackle Grover Stewart, Colts cheerleaders, and mascot Blue all in attendance.

Next Game: Friday, May 26 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect)

(No. 24 Padres prospect) Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Jacob Watters (No. 26 Athletics prospect)

