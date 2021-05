FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne may now be the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, but that doesn’t mean a roster of new faces.

Because the TinCaps moved up a level in the Padres’ farm system, many players that suited up in Low-A for the TinCaps in 2019 are back as members of the team now in High-A for 2021.

The TinCaps open the season Tuesday night against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 p.m. at Parkview Field.