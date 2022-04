FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brian Esposito is new to Fort Wayne – but that doesn’t mean he’s new to baseball in the Hoosier state.

The TinCaps new manager spent the last four years as the manager of the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 43-year old Esposito made it to the majors as a catchers with the Astros and Cardinals, and is looking to turn what is a talented TinCaps roster into group that can eventually impact the Padres on the MLB level.