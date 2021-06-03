Elliott dazzles again as TinCaps top Cedar Rapids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The reigning High-A Central Pitcher of the Month turned in a quality start and the TinCaps beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate), 8-6, on Thursday night at Parkview Field for their second consecutive win.

Ethan Elliott threw six innings of two-run ball, adding to his league-best strikeout total with nine. The left-hander has 47 Ks through 30 2/3 innings. Elliott allowed just four hits, and only walked one Kernel.

Offensively, the TinCaps (12-14) were sparked by a double from catcher Jonny Homza and an RBI-single from right fielder Tirso Ornelas in the first against Kernels starter Owen Griffith.

In the fourth, Fort Wayne poured it on. Homza and designated hitter Kelvin Alarcon each plated two runners; Homza drove in his two with a single, and Alarcon tripled in his RBIs. The two hits were part of a six run inning in which the TinCaps hit around.

Fort Wayne ran rampant on the basepaths all night, tallying six stolen bases. Their six doubled their previous season-high.

Cedar Rapids mounted a comeback bid in the top of the ninth, when the first three hitters of the inning reached base and Kernels left fielder Leobaldo Cabrera drilled a grand slam to left-center to cut the lead to 8-6. The TinCaps then called on reliever Sam Keating, who shut the door by retiring the next three hitters and earning his second career save.

Next Game: Friday, June 4 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)

· – Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Matt Waldron

· – Cedar Rapids Probable Starter: RHP Jon Olsen

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com