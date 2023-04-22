PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – The TinCaps finally earned their first road win of the season in a 11-4 victory at Dozer Park on Saturday.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning, the TinCaps used a 9-run frame to grab control of the game for good. A 3-RBI triple by Brandon Valenzuela gave Fort Wayne a 5-3 lead. Later in the frame, Marcos Castañon also blasted a 2-run shot to right field to cap off the inning for the TinCaps.

Valenzuela’s triple led the TinCaps in RBI, while Castañon, Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella each drove in a pair of runs.

Fort Wayne wraps up their 6-game series in Peoria on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.