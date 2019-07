FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Much like the way he plays the game, Xavier Edwards is in a hurry to get to the next level.

The 19-year-old is transferred from the TinCaps to Lake Elsinore in High-A. Edwards held a batting average of .336 and stole 20 bases during his time in Fort Wayne.

Edwards was selected 38th overall in the MLB Draft in 2018 – in the Competitive Balance Round with picks from teams in small markets or low revenue.