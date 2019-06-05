Edwards, Henry, Weathers named MWL All-Stars

TinCaps infielder Xavier Edwards, left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Weathers, and right-handed relief pitcher Henry Henry have been named 2019 Midwest League All-Stars. The trio will represent Fort Wayne at the Midwest League All-Star Game in South Bend on Tuesday, June 18. The Midwest League All-Stars were nominated and selected by the league’s field managers.

“We’re really proud of and happy for these guys,” said TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras. “This is a credit to the hard work they put in during the off-season and spring training to set themselves up for the success they’ve had so far this year.”

Edwards, a 19-year-old from Coconut Grove, Fla., will start the game at second base for the Eastern Division team. As of June 5, through 50 games played, his .354 batting average leads the Midwest League, while his .411 on-base percentage ranks second. Edwards’ 14 stolen bases are fourth in the circuit. The 5-foot-10 middle infielder has swung and missed at only 3.6% of the pitches he’s seen this season—the lowest swinging strike percentage in the Midwest League—and struck out in just 10.7% of his plate appearances—the fourth lowest rate in the MWL. With 20 walks drawn compared to 23 strikeouts, Edwards’ 0.87 BB/K ratio ranks eighth in the league. MLB.com currently rates Edwards, who was the 38th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of North Broward Prep, as the 11th best prospect for the San Diego Padres. Defensively, Edwards has started 34 games at second base and 14 at shortstop.

Weathers, a 19-year-old from Loretto, Tenn., was selected by the Padres with the seventh overall pick in last year’s draft. MLB.com slots him as San Diego’s No. 8 prospect. Among Midwest League pitchers who’ve thrown at least 30 innings this season, Weathers ranks second in in K/BB ratio with 38 strikeouts against five walks across 33 innings (eight starts). The 6-foot-1 Loretto High School alum has walked only 1.36 batters per nine innings, the fourth lowest rate in the MWL. Weathers’ 2.22 xFIP is the lowest in the Midwest League, while his 1.06 WHIP is the lowest among teenagers. When opposing hitters have put the ball in play against Weathers, they’ve hit a ground ball 63.4% of the time, the highest GB% for a pitcher in the league, and in turn, they’ve hit a fly ball only 24.4% of the time, for the third lowest FB%.

Henry, a 20-year-old from San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic, has posted a 2.57 ERA over 35 innings (16 appearances). Henry’s 0.97 WHIP ranks ninth lowest in the Midwest League among pitchers who’ve thrown 30-plus innings this season. His 1.80 BB/9 is also top 10 in the circuit. Meanwhile, Henry, who was signed by the Padres as an international free agent on July 2, 2015, leads the team with four saves and his 2.57 ERA is the lowest on the club.