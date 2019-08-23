DWS goes deep in loss to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – Left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton smacked his sixth home run of the season, but the TinCaps lost to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field, 7-2.

A close game slipped away from Fort Wayne late as Dayton scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, including three with two outs.

The Dragons (26-33, 54-75) initially led 3-0 with a pair of runs in the second and one in the fifth. The TinCaps (24-35, 57-70) pulled to within a run in the top of the sixth as Williams-Sutton hit a light-tower high, two-run homer to left field that brought in Justin Lopez, who had walked in front of him with one out.

However, the ’Caps finished the night 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 on base. In contrast, the Dragons went 4-for-8 in those situations with only five left on.

Williams-Sutton, the left fielder who leads the Midwest League in on-base percentage (.408), also singled in the game. Meanwhile, center fielder Jawuan Harris also had two hits, including a double.

Next Game

Friday, Aug. 22 @ Dayton (7 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adrian Martinez

– Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Clate Schmidt

Listen: espnfortwayne.com

Watch: MiLB.TV