Down six runs, TinCaps rally to top South Bend Cubs in series opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps came from six runs down to beat the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), 7-6, on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. It marked Fort Wayne’s largest road comeback in more than three years, since June 1, 2018, at Great Lakes. The TinCaps also rallied from 6-0 down in that game against the Loons in Midland, Mich.

Scoring came in massive spurts for both sides during the first half of the game. In the bottom of the third, South Bend (18-24) strung seven singles together to plate the first six runs of the game. Five of the singles came consecutively with two outs in the frame.

The TinCaps (19-23) responded with a humongous scoring outburst of their own in the top of the fifth. Kickstarted by five walks in the inning, Fort Wayne third baseman Kelvin Melean continued his hot run of form with a two-run single, and shortstop Justin Lopez followed with an RBI single of his own as part of a five run frame for the ‘Caps.

In the sixth, Fort Wayne equalized. Center fielder Jawuan Harris walked and immediately stole his 11th base of the year. Catcher Jonny Homza plated Harris with an RBI-single to level the game, 6-6.

In the eighth, the Harris and Homza tandem again came up clutch. Harris reached with a lead-off walk, his third of the night, and promptly stole his second base of the game. Homza then grounded one through the hole on the right side of the infield, allowing Harris to score to take the lead.

TinCaps starter Matt Waldron struck out six over five innings, and started a run for Fort Wayne pitching in which they retired 16 South Bend hitters in order from the third through the eighth. The bullpen duo of Sam Keating and Carter Loewen shined in the later innings, combining for three perfect innings and five strikeouts. Jose Geraldo, after walking the lead-off man in the ninth, collected his second save as a TinCap, retiring the next three in order.

The ‘Caps have won two in a row and three of their last four, while the Cubs have lost six consecutive games.

Next Game: Wednesday, June 23 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

– South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Max Bain

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com