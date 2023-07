MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – Jakob Marsee went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single, but it wasn’t enough as the TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons 3-2 in the first game of their three-game series.

The Caps led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth but reliever Will Geerdes surrendered two RBI singles as the Loons came back to beat Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps and Loons play game two of their three-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.