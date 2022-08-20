FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A crowd of 8,003 fans packed Parkview Field for the ballpark’s 10th sellout of the season on Saturday night, but the TinCaps lost a close game against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 4-3. Dayton broke a tie score with a run in the top of the ninth inning.

The ‘Caps (18-29, 45-68) rallied late to tie the contest after trailing, 3-0. However, Fort Wayne is now 11 games below .500 in games decided by one or two runs.

In the seventh, left fielder Albert Fabian put the TinCaps on the board with a two-out, RBI single to score center fielder Joshua Mears, who had doubled.

Then in the eighth, third baseman Lucas Dunn singled, first baseman Carlos Luis tripled him in, and right fielder Agustín Ruiz belted an RBI double.

All five Fort Wayne hits in those two innings went to the opposite field.

On the mound, starter Jose Espada struck out nine in five-plus innings. He allowed a two-out run in the fourth and was charged with two more runs in the sixth. Nick Thwaits spun three scoreless innings of relief to keep the ‘Caps in the game.

The Dragons (16-29, 55-56) scored their run in the ninth without a hit thanks to three consecutive walks followed by a hit batter.