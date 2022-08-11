EASTLAKE, Ohio -The Fort Wayne TinCaps were defeated, 6-1, by the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Thursday night.Fort Wayne (17-22, 44-61) managed just five hits, the largest of which came from shortstop Jarryd Dale. Down 1-0 after two innings, Dale came up with two outs and the bases empty. The shortstop powered a ball over the right field wall for his 4th home run of the season. It was 1-1 headed to the bottom of the third.Outside of Dale, Brandon Valenzuela had multiple hits, singles in the first and sixth. Fort Wayne’s starter Ryan Bergert was also strong. Bergert pitched five innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with a walk and nine strikeouts – a season-high in Ks. It was the fourth time in the last five starts that Bergert pitched 5+ innings, a mark he reached for the first time on July 16 versus Lansing.Lake County (23-14, 58-45) did enough against Bergert to hold an early lead. Aaron Bracho started the Captains charge with an RBI single in the second. One inning later, Jonathan Rodriguez smacked a double to center to bring in another run. Rodriguez eventually scored on an error following a dropped third strike, an unearned run against Bergert. Lake County led 3-1 after the third. The Captains quashed any comeback hopes in the seventh with AlexfriPlañez’s three-run home run.Next Game: Friday, Aug. 12 @ Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Wolf (No. 25 Padres prospect)

(No. 25 Padres prospect) Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Jack Leftwich

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com